Belgian Tennis Star Kirsten “Flipper” Flipkens Pulls Out of Paris • French Open • Roland Garros

Kirsten Flipkens announced today that she would be withdrawing from Roland Garros due to the ankle injury that she sustained after tripping over an advertising board during her second-round match against Sofia Kenin in Abu Dhabi. The Belgian, who rolled her ankle and retired from the contest leading 6-4, 4-5, 0-30, revealed that she suffered a partial (grade 2) tear on her ATFL ligament, while also experiencing oedema and other strains.

On twitter she announced, ” Unfortunately I have to announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros due to my ankle injury. I want to be able to be 100% and to give myself 100% when I’m stepping on court. Of course it hurts to withdrawal from a grand slam. The 1st slam I will be missing in many years”.

Ofcourse it hurts to withdrawal from a grand slam. The 1st slam I will be missing in many years..



Editors Note • Sorry For “FLIP” not to be able to play. The court signage of a box does not belong on the courts. The fall she took looked like a career-ender… It was a terrible way to see a finely tuned athlete go down. The signage was behind her.