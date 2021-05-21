World TeamTennis Returns to Play at Indian Wells in November

Former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters will be back in action at World TeamTennis in November. Photo credit: World TeamTennis Facebook

World TeamTennis will be back in a big way this fall.

WTT will host its 2021 season at California’s Indian Wells Tennis Garden November 13 – 28th.

Five teams will participate in the league’s 46th season, contesting a total of 31 matches over 16 days in the venue’s Stadium 2.

The last four teams to win the King Trophy will be among the five teams playing in the 2021 season. Led by former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters, the defending champion New York Empire will try to defend is crown, joined by 2018-2019 champion Springfield Lasers and a pair of championship teams from Southern California: 2017 champion Orange County Breakers and 2016 champion San Diego Aviators. Rounding out the field is the Chicago Smash, which finished as 2020 runner-up in its debut season.

“We are extremely excited to announce that we are hosting our 2021 season at the greatest tennis destination site in the world,” said WTT chairman and CEO Eric Davidson. “The state-of-the-art facility, world class players, incredible weather and destination location will make the 2021 season one of the most enjoyable yet for our fans.”

The leader in professional team tennis competition, WTT is making the move from its traditional July dates to November to ensure the opportunity to safely host as many spectators as possible.

“I am super excited to be back playing WTT for the Chicago Smash in 2021,” said former US Open champion Sloane Stephens. “I really enjoy the team format and it is such a fun block in my schedule every year. We were so close to winning it all last summer and I can’t wait to come back and try to bring that King Trophy back to Chicago.”

Isner is equally excited for the upcoming season. “I have always had such a great time playing WTT and getting the opportunity to play more than just one or two matches this year will be a blast,” he said. “Plus, when I found out the season would take place in Indian Wells, I knew this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

The 2021 schedule will be released in the coming weeks and will feature two matches per day. Each team will play 12 total matches during the upcoming campaign, with the top two teams in the standings advancing to play for the King Trophy on Nov. 28.

All-session tickets will go on pre-sale to previous WTT ticket buyers on May 25 and to the general public starting on May 27 at WTT.com.