BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Will Be Played in October

Tennis paradise returns in October.

The BNP Paribas Open, originally scheduled for March, will be contested at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in October, tournament director Tommy Haas announced today.



“We are ecstatic to have the opportunity to hold the BNP Paribas Open in October and bring professional tennis back to the desert,” Haas said. “We have never wavered in our desire to create an unforgettable experience this fall in Tennis Paradise for our fans, players and sponsors.”

The exact tournament dates for the Masters 1000 event will be announced after the confirmation of the fall calendar by the ATP and WTA Tours.

The BNP Paribas Open intends to allow fans on-site for the event. Tournament officials expect ticket, suite and hotel packages to be on sale starting June 21st.

The 2020 BNP Paribas Open was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament said it will enforce all protocols established by the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the City of Indian Wells and Riverside County Public Health Department, to ensure the safety of our players, fans and officials.

“We are excited to be back in the desert at one of the most prestigious events on the WTA and ATP Tour calendars,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “We would like to recognize the hard work and commitment the entire BNP Paribas Open team has put forth in order to stage this world-class tournament this October.”

The 2019 BNP Paribas Open drew a record 475,372 fans on-site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden over the course of the two-week event.

Canadian Bianca Andreescu burst onto the scene in a big way, becoming the first-ever female wild card to win the 2019 title at Indian Wells by defeating Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

On the men’s side, Austrian Dominic Thiem upset Roger Federer in the final 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to claim his first Masters 1000 title and foreshadow his run to the 2020 US Open crown.