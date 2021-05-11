Roger Federer: The Biography Updated by René Stauffer Available Now!

Don't Miss
- Updated: May 11, 2021
The definitive Roger Federer biography is updated and on sale now.
Swiss journalist René Stauffer, who has known and covered Federer since his junior days, has updated his classic book Roger Federer: The Biography.
A must-read for all Fed fans, the comprehensive biography of the Swiss stylist from his early days as a talented and temperamental junior to his rise to global sports icon is available to order now at Polaris Publishing.
Author René Stauffer credits 10sballs.com columnist Alix Ramsay with help in the English translation.
Well done to both of these standout writers!