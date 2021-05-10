Zverev Beats Berrettini for Madrid ATP Tennis Title, is Fourth Career Triumph at Masters 1000 Level

Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates with his trophy after winning against Matteo Berrettini of Italy during the Men’s final match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, 09 May 2021. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA





By Ricky Dimon

Alexander Zverev may still be in search of a first Grand Slam title, but he continues to be one of the kings at the Masters 1000 level.



Playing in his seventh Masters final, Zverev captured his fourth such title by beating Matteo Berrettini 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday evening. The German dropped serve only once despite double-faulting seven times as he overcame an early deficit to triumph in two hours and 40 minutes.

Zverev was coming off consecutive straight-set wins over Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem, but it was more difficult against Berrettini. Contesting his first Masters final, the world No. 10 survived a tough opening set in which he led by a break and by 5-0 in the tiebreaker before squandering all of that advantage. He recovered to take the final two points for an early lead.



Over the next two nets, though, Zverev was the fresher and all-around better player. The world No. 7 faced only one break point the rest of the way, which he saved in the third set. Zverev’s fourth break of the afternoon at 5-3 in the decider wrapped up the proceedings in style.

“I think it was a good week for me,” Zverev reflected during his post-match press conference. “As I said today on court, Matteo today was extremely difficult for me in a way that I didn’t play anybody who serves 235 kmh, dominates the ball like he does. Against Rafa and Dominic, the matches were different.

“Yeah, against Matteo (it) was extremely difficult just getting the ball back in play–getting the ball deep enough to have the chance to win the point. Coming back from a set down to win the title here, I’m extremely happy with that.”



Berrettini was happy with his week, as well, but rued his loss at the last hurdle.



“Like I said yesterday after I won (the semifinals against Casper Ruud), it’s (an) unbelievable feeling,” the Italian commented. “I’m really proud of myself, the work I’ve done just not in the last months but in my career so far. I wasn’t one of the guys at 18, 19, or 20 (who) was thinking about reaching this kind of achievements and stuff. I really work hard to be here.

“Sascha won not easy but like in two sets against Thiem and Rafa, and today was struggling against me. This is definitely a good feeling and something that I have to use to build in my future tournaments, next tournaments. It hurts now, but I know this loss is going to be useful.”

Berrettini will next play in front of the home crowd at the Rome Masters. He is going up against Nikoloz Basilashvili, who has already won two titles in 2021. Zverev, meanwhile, is in Nadal’s quarter of the bracket.

