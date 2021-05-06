- Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order Of Play for 5/7/21
- Mutua Madrid Open Photo Gallery: Nadal, Barty, Isner and More!
- Dominic Thiem Back on Track at Madrid ATP Tennis • Into to Quarters • Medevedev Crashes Out
- Tennis in America • USTA Announces “Growing the Game” Grants
- Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order Of Play for 5/6/21
- Nadal vs. Alcaraz – Mutua Madrid Open Tennis Photo Gallery
- Birthday Bash: Alcaraz to Turn 18 on Same Day of Matchup with Rafa Nadal in Madrid
- Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order Of Play for 5/5/21
- Mutua Madrid Open Tennis Photo Gallery Featuring Rublev, Sabalenka, Nishikori, Mertens and More!
- Barbora Strycova Retires, Vows One Final Farewell
- 10sBalls.com Features GreatBase Tennis Weekly Insider Vol. 14
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Rachel Stuhlmann • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order Of Play for 5/4/21
- Globi and Roger – Tennis Star Federer Featured in Iconic Swiss Globi Book Series
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for the Madrid Masters: Another Nadal vs. Tsitsipas Final?
Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order Of Play for 5/7/21
-
- Updated: May 6, 2021
Mutua Madrid Open
Madrid, Spain
€3,226,325
April 28 – May 9, 2021
The Mutua Madrid Open transitioned from hard court to clay in 2009 and is staged at the famed Caja Magica (“Magic Box”). Spaniards have won the title six times since the inaugural edition in 2002, with Rafael Nadal lifting the trophy for a fifth time in 2017. The last time the Mutua Madrid Open was contested in 2019, Kiki Bertens beat Simona Halep to win the women’s championship. Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas in succession to win his third Madrid title in 2019.
Mutua Madrid Open Draws
Men’s Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Women’s Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Friday, May 7th: [Click Here]