Nadal vs. Alcaraz – Mutua Madrid Open Tennis Photo Gallery

Rafael Nadal (R) and Carlos Alcaraz (L) of Spain pose ahead round of 32 match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, 05 May 2021. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA



Carlos Alcaraz faced fellow Spaniard and 20-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, today on his 18th Birthday. Talk about a Birthday Gift! Unfortunately for the birthday boy, he was defeated 6-1, 6-2.





