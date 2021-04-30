- Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order Of Play for 5/1/21
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 5/1/21
- Tennis Photo Gallery from the Mutua Madrid Open
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Rudi Molleker • Tennis|10sBalls
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/30/21
- Mutua Madrid Open Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 4/30/21
- Novak Djokovic out of Madrid, Thiem’s Potential Turnaround, and other Thoughts on the Clay-court Tennis Season
- The Newest Gift Re-Imagined: Tennis Stars on “Cameo” Chats Available • Full List Here
- Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/29/21
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/29/21
- In Memoriam – the Demise of Wimbledon’s Unique Middle Sunday
- Christie’s Auction House to Sell Federer’s Private Tennis Memorabilia Collection to Support Educational Resources in Africa
- A Week in Multiple Exposure – Tennis Photo Gallery
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/28/21
- Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/28/21
Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 5/1/21
-
- Updated: April 30, 2021
Munich BMW Open
Munich, Germany
€481,270
April 26 – May 2, 2021
Alexander Zverev plays for home glory this week at the BMW Open in Munich. Two-time champion Zverev, who lifted the trophy in 2017 and 2018, owns a 13-4 record at this ATP 250.
All eyes will be on third seed Aslan Karatsev, this year’s surprise Australian Open semifinalist, who defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Saturday in the Belgrade semifinals. The second seed is Casper Ruud, who recently showed his clay-court prowess by making the Monte-Carlo semifinals.
Other players to watch include #NextGenATP American Sebastian Korda, Singapore champion Alexei Popyrin and rising Finnish star Emil Ruusuvuori.
Munich BMW Open
Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Saturday, May 1st: [Click Here]