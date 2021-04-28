Don't Miss
A Week in Multiple Exposure – Tennis Photo Gallery
- Updated: April 28, 2021
In photography and cinematography, multiple exposure is a technique in which the camera shutter is opened more than once to expose the film multiple times, usually to different images. The resulting image contains the subsequent image/s superimposed over the original.
Check out the last week in tennis through this unique technique.