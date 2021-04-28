A Week in Multiple Exposure – Tennis Photo Gallery

A multiple exposure image of Spanish player Rafael Nadal in action during a quarter-final match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell – Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, 23 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia





In photography and cinematography, multiple exposure is a technique in which the camera shutter is opened more than once to expose the film multiple times, usually to different images. The resulting image contains the subsequent image/s superimposed over the original.



Check out the last week in tennis through this unique technique.





A multiple exposure image of Russia’s Andrey Rublev in action during his quarter-final match against Italian player Jannik Sinner at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell – Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, 23 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Ashleigh Barty of Australia serves the ball during the first semi final match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during day 8 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, 24 April 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL

A multiple exposure picture of Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany during their second round match of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, 22 April 2021. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND / POOL



Simona Halep of Romania returns a shot during the second semi final match between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Simona Halep of Romania during day 8 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, 24 April 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL