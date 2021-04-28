10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
A Week in Multiple Exposure – Tennis Photo Gallery

A Week in Multiple Exposure – Tennis Photo Gallery

A multiple exposure image of Spanish player Rafael Nadal in action during a quarter-final match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell – Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, 23 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia



In photography and cinematography, multiple exposure is a technique in which the camera shutter is opened more than once to expose the film multiple times, usually to different images. The resulting image contains the subsequent image/s superimposed over the original.

Check out the last week in tennis through this unique technique.

A multiple exposure image of Russia’s Andrey Rublev in action during his quarter-final match against Italian player Jannik Sinner at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell – Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, 23 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia
Ashleigh Barty of Australia serves the ball during the first semi final match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during day 8 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, 24 April 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
A multiple exposure picture of Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany during their second round match of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, 22 April 2021. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND / POOL
Simona Halep of Romania returns a shot during the second semi final match between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Simona Halep of Romania during day 8 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, 24 April 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL
In this multiple exposure photo Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves against Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea during their second round match of the Serbia Open tennis tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, 21 April 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC