Serbia Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/25/21
- Updated: April 24, 2021
Serbia Open
Belgrade, Serbia
€650,000
April 19 – April 25, 2021
The ATP Tour returns to Belgrade for the first time since 2012 with the Serbia Open, an ATP 250 clay-court event, at the Novak Tennis Center. The world-class facility, where World No. 1 Novak Djokovic regularly trains, boasts 14 tennis courts, including 11 clay and three hard courts. The tournament had relocated from Budapest, Hungary in 2021. World No. 1 Djokovic, who suffered a surprising upset loss to Dan Evans in Monte-Carlo last week, heads the field of his hometown tournament.
Serbia Open
Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Sunday, April 25th: [Click Here]