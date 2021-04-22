Serbia Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/23/21

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic plays No. 8-seeded compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic for a spot in the Belgrade semifinals. Photo credit: EPA

Belgrade, Serbia

€650,000

April 19 – April 25, 2021

The ATP Tour returns to Belgrade for the first time since 2012 with the Serbia Open, an ATP 250 clay-court event, at the Novak Tennis Center. The world-class facility, where World No. 1 Novak Djokovic regularly trains, boasts 14 tennis courts, including 11 clay and three hard courts. The tournament had relocated from Budapest, Hungary in 2021. World No. 1 Djokovic, who suffered a surprising upset loss to Dan Evans in Monte-Carlo last week, heads the field of his hometown tournament.

