Porsche Tennis Grand Prix WTA 500 Draws and Order Of Play for 4/22/21

Two-time Stuttgart champion Angelique Kerber will face fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND / POOL

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Stuttgart, Germany

$565,530

Apr 19 – Apr 25, 2021

The world’s elite coming to the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The 44th Porsche Tennis Grand Prix features one of the strongest main draw fields in its history. Headed by Ashleigh Barty, the world No. 1, a total of seven Top 10 players will be appearing in the Porsche Arena from 17 to 25 April.

Singles Main Draw: [click here]

Doubles Main Draw: [click here]

Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]

Order of Play for Thursday, April 22nd: [Click Here]

