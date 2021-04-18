10sBalls.com
Home / Photo Galleries / Trophy Photos from the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 Tennis Final

Trophy Photos from the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 Tennis Final

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (L) holds the winner’s trophy after winning his final match against Andrey Rublev of Russia (R) at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 18 April 2021. The two players are joined by Prince Albert II of Monaco and Melanie-Antoinette de Massy, president of the Monagasque Tennis Federation and the Monte-Carlo Country Club EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Andrey Rublev of Russia at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 18 April 2021. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Andrey Rublev of Russia at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 18 April 2021. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (L) holds the winner’s trophy after winning his final match against Andrey Rublev of Russia (R) at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 18 April 2021. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Stefanos Tsitsipas (C facing) of Greece celebrates with his father Apostolos Tsitsipas (L) and mother Julia Apostoli after beating Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 18 April 2021. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, flanked by Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) and Melanie de Massy (R), president of the Monagasque Tennis Federation and the Monte-Carlo Country Club, celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Andrey Rublev of Russia at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 18 April 2021. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Andrey Rublev of Russia at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 18 April 2021. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER