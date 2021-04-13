Kenin Signs with KT Tape

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has signed a sponsorship pact with KT Tape, a leader in drug-free pain relief products. Photo credit: Fila

KT Tape, the leader in drug-free pain relief products, has signed Sofia Kenin to a sponsorship pact.

Kenin defeated Ashleigh Barty and Garbine Muguruza in succession to win the 2020 Australian Open title. She was the youngest American woman to win that title since 2002.

The 2020 Roland Garros runner-up and WTA Player of the Year, Kenin is currently the top-ranked American woman. Kenin will be using KT Tape as she continues to compete, hoping to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

“KT Tape helps keep me strong while I train and compete,” said Kenin. “I’m proud to partner with a brand that offers so much support to their athletes.”

KT Tape provides solutions for prevention and recovery from common sports injuries (including a tape application for tennis elbow), support for the everyday athlete and drug-free pain relief for anyone experiencing muscle and joint discomfort. From the brand’s signature KT Tape Pro™, to its full line of performance and recovery products, athletes and consumers everywhere can count on KT Tape to feel their best and continue to perform at their highest level.

Fans can support Kenin, Team USA and their own muscle recovery by purchasing KT Tape’s signature product, KT Tape Pro, available in red, blue and black, available at retailers nationwide as well as www.kttape.com.