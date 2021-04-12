- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order Of Play for 4/13/21
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order Of Play for 4/13/21
- Updated: April 12, 2021
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Monte-Carlo, Monaco
€2,082,960
April 11 – April 18, 2021
The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2006, is the first of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments played on clay. The tournament is a player and fan favorite due to its magnificent location, the Monte-Carlo Country Club, and long tradition of champions. Spain’s Rafael Nadal has won 11 titles at the event, including an Open-Era record eight successive titles between 2005-2012. Fabio Fognini is reigning Monte-Carlo champion. The tournament was not played in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Tuesday, April 13th: [Click Here]