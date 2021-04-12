- Pablo Carreno Busta beats Munar at home in Spain, Sonego triumphs at 250 in Italy
French Tennis Star Gael Monfils Pulls out of Monte-Carlo
- Updated: April 12, 2021
On Sunday, Gael Monfils released a statement via twitter that he has withdrawn from the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters due to a calf injury.
“Sadly I am forced to withdraw from the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters. I have been feeling some pain at the bottom of my calf for the last ten days and it got worse yesterday during my last practice. On the advice of the medical staff, I took an ultrasound which has confirmed the extent of the injury. Therefore I am forced to postpone my return to play.”
“I remain positive and optimistic for the rest of the season, I will start specific treatment from today in the hope to return to play as soon as possible.”Gael Monfils via Twitter
World no. 13 Monfils has been struggling since the season’s restart. The 34-year-old has lost the last seven matches on the Tour, including six since August. Monfils hasn’t played in Monte-Carlo since 2016 when he reached the final, losing to Rafael Nadal 7-5, 5-7, 6-0 and never competing in the event again. He has not played since losing to Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the Australian Open on 8th February. Monfils was the 10th seed at the tournament.