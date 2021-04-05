- Volvo Car Open Draws & Order of Play for 4/6/21
Volvo Car Open Draws & Order of Play for 4/6/21
- Updated: April 5, 2021
Volvo Car Open
CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES, SC
$565,530
Apr 5 – Apr 11, 2021
The Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s only tennis tournament in North America. Every April, Charleston welcomes more than 100 world-class, women athletes to participate in the excitement of the Volvo Car Open. Records are broken and memories are made as extraordinary tennis stars take Stadium Court to compete for the coveted title of the Open.
The Volvo Car Open will have first ball to last ball coverage on Tennis Channel starting at 10:00am Monday, April 5th 2021 and will not stop until Sunday, April 11th 2021. Tune in to Tennis Channel for the best in professional women’s tennis, live from Charleston. There will be five past champions with Venus Williams; Sloane Stephens; Kiki Bertens; Andrea Petkovic and of course returning champion Madison Keys. Add to that amazing list, world #1 Ashley Barty and Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin, Garbine Muguruza and Petra Kvitova. This field will be incredible! However, you should keep an eye on newcomer Coco Gauff along with two Americans Shelby Rogers and Jessie Pegula who had stellar starts to their 2021 season.
Volvo Car Open
Women’s Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Women’s Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Tuesday, April 6th: [Click Here]