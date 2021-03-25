Pospisil Blows Up, Blasts ATP Chairman as an A-Hole

Vasek Pospisil has apologized for his on-court Miami meltdown that saw him trash ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi as a “f–king a–hole.” EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Vasek Pospisil has apologized for his major meltdown in Miami where he blasted ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi as an “a**hole” and threatened to sue the ATP.

In case you missed it, late in the first set of his opener vs. Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday, an angry Pospisil smashed a couple of racquets, belted a ball out of Court 1, served underhanded and tanked the final game of the first set.

Serving at 3-5, Pospisil lost it incurring the verbal abuse point penalty on set point to lose the set.

During the ensuing changeover chair umpire Arnaud Gabas, trying to defuse the Canadian’s anger, asked “What’s happening with you?”

Pospisil, who launched the Professional Tennis Players Association with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic prior to the 2020 US Open last summer, revealed his rage was rooted in ATP Chairman Gaudenzi railing at him during a players’ meeting in Miami Tuesday night.

“An hour and a half the chair of the ATP f—ing screaming at me in a player meeting for trying to unite the players,” Pospisil said to Gabas. “For an an hour and a half … The leader of the ATP… F–king a–hole…. If you want to default me, I’ll gladly sue this whole organization.”

Credit Gabas, the same chair umpire who underwent surgery after Canadian Denis Shapovalov accidentally hit him in the eye with a ball he hit in anger during Davis Cup in 2017, for trying to play peacemaker and settle the situation as an irate Pospisil vented.

Though Pospisil did not do press after the match he took to Twitter to apologize for his behavior.

I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior on the court in Miami earlier today. I disrespected the game I love and for that I am truly sorry. By way of explanation, I felt deeply unnerved during a meeting between players and ATP executives last night, and.. [1/2] — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) March 25, 2021

I underestimated the toll those emotions took on me until I stepped onto the court today. Again, I am sorry for my on-court behavior and the language I used. #players [2/2] — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) March 25, 2021

“I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior on the court in Miami earlier today,” Pospisil posted on Twitter. “I disrespected the game I love and for that I am truly sorry.”

The ATP has not yet publicly responded to Pospisil’s outburst though it’s likely he’s facing a stiff fine.

The emotional eruption is the latest episode in an ongoing rift between the PTPA, launched by former ATP Player Council members Djokovic, Pospisil, John Isner and Sam Querrey among others, and the ATP.

PTPA members have cited a series of complaints with the ATP including reduced prize money amid the pandemic, the ATP revised ranking systems during the pandemic and the assertion of some players, including Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, that the ATP should adopt an NBA-style safety bubble and play multiple events at a single site in an effort to minimize the risk of the virus and injuries.

The ATP counters sustaining a world-wide tour amid a global pandemic is extremely challenging and requires unity among players and tournaments to sustain the pro circuit.