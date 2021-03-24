Norrie and Salisbury Join Murray and Evans in Battle of the Brits—Scotland vs. England

British No.2 Cameron Norrie will join Sir Andy Murray and Tournament Director Jamie Murray in a strong Scottish team for this December’s Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England in Aberdeen.



The event, which is scheduled at the P & J Live arena December 21-22nd, will see the Scots take on an English team featuring British No.1 Dan Evans and doubles Grand Slam champion Joe Salisbury.



Norrie, whose father David is from Glasgow, is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career so far and will go into this week’s Miami Open ranked No. 56 in the world.



Twenty-eight-year-old Salisbury, from London, won last year’s Australian Open men’s doubles title with American partner Rajeev Ram and is currently ranked 13 in the world.



“My Dad is a very proud Scot and he’s going to be pretty excited to see me play for Scotland,” said Cameron Norrie. “It’s quite a rare opportunity, and it’s even more special when you get to walk out there with Andy and Jamie, the two best tennis players Scotland has ever produced. I’m excited to be part of it all.”



“This is a big chance for me to be part of something very special,” said Joe Salisbury. “I think we’ve all missed playing in front of a crowd and I’m expecting it to be pretty loud, especially when we take on Andy, Jamie and Cam on their home turf!”



“We’re thrilled to have Cam and Joe on board,” said Tournament Director Jamie Murray. “Both of those guys have been playing really well and it means both teams just keep getting stronger and stronger. It’s going to be a big couple of days of tennis and I’m really proud to be able to bring that level of competition back to Scotland.”



Tickets are selling fast for the Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England showdown, which is set to feature a cocktail of tennis and entertainment for all the family. Jamie Murray and his team were forced to add more seats at the P & J Live after Wednesday’s evening session sold out.



Two-time Wimbledon champion, former US Open winner, double Olympic champion and former World No.1 Andy Murray is scheduled to feature in all three sessions across the two days to give as many fans as possible the opportunity to see him play.



For ticket information, please visit this link.