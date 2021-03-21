- Postcards from Miami • Dusan Vemic and Brandon Nakashima
Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 3/22/21

- Updated: March 21, 2021
Miami Open – Miami Gardens
$4,299,205
March 22-April 4th, 2021
Barty Back to Defend Title, Big 3 MIA From Miami Open
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who beat Karolina Pliskova to win the 2019, Miami Open crown is back to defend her title. Barty resides in the top half of the draw along with Wimbledon winner Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka, Belinda Bencic and Victoria Azarenka. Second-seeded Naomi Osaka returns to action for the first time since she won her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. On the men’s side, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and 2019 champion Roger Federer have all withdrawn. It marks the first time since the 2004 Rolex Paris Masters that none of the Big 3 will play in a Masters 1000 event. That will create open opportunity for the rest of the men’s field.
Miami Open
Women’s Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Monday, March 22nd: [Click Here]