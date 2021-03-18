Don't Miss
Abierto Mexicano Telcel Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 3/18/21
- Updated: March 18, 2021
Abierto Mexicano Telcel Open – Acapulco, Mexico
$1,204,960
March 15-20th, 2021
Tsitsipas is Top Seed in Acapulco
Australian Open semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas heads the field in Acapulco, which has been voted best tournament in its category three times by ATP players. Grigor Dimitrov, the 2014 champion, and 2019 finalist Alexander Zverev are among the impact players in the draw.
Abierto Mexicano Telcel Open
Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Thursday, March 18th: [Click Here]