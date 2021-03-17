Don't Miss
St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Draws and Order of Play for 3/18/21
-
- Updated: March 17, 2021
St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy – St. Petersburg, Russia
$565,530
March 15-21st, 2021
Russians Dominate St. Petersburg Field
Ten Russian women line up for the sixth edition of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, including former Top 10 trio, Daria Kasatkina, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Vera Zvonareva. However, it is Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova seeded No.1 in Russia’s second city with Veronika Kudermetova seeded second. Kiki Bertens, the 2020 champion, is not back to defend her crown.
St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy
Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Thursday, March 18th: [Click Here]