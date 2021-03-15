From The Archives: Brett Connors Photo Gallery From The BNP Paribas Open 2015 at Indian Wells, California

Rafael Nadal during his match against Donald Young Jr. at the 2015 BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells.

“Last nights #light show #bnppo15 #tennis #sunset #clouds #indianwells #atp #wta” – photo by Brett Connors Photography.

Donald Young Jr. during his match against Rafael Nadal at the 2015 BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California. Photo by Brett Connors Photography.

Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to Grigor Dimitrov at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California. Photo by Brett Connors Photography.

A drone’s view of the BNP Paribas Open tennis stadiums. Photo by Brett Connors Photography.

Nadal’s sweat drips from his nose at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Grigor Dimitrov returns the ball to Nick Kyrgios at the 2015 BNP Paribas Open. Photo by Brett Connors Photography.