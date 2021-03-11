Doha, Qatar Exxonmobil Open 2021 Draws and Order of Play for 3/12/21

- Roger Federer Photo Gallery from Qatar Exxon Mobil Open Quarterfinals
- Updated: March 11, 2021
Qatar Exxonmobil Open 2021 – Doha, Qatar
$890,920
March 8-13th, 2021
Federer Returns to Doha
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will play his first ATP match in 13 months when he squares off against either Jeremy Chardy or Daniel Evans in his Doha opener. The 39-year-old Federer will be making his first appearance in Doha since 2012. The winner of 103 career championships, Federer owns a 26-3 record in Doha, including title runs in 2005, 2006 and 2011. US Open champion Dominic Thiem is the top seed and Andrey Rublev, who won an ATP-best five titles in 2020, is seeded second.
Qatar Exxonmobil Open 2021
Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Friday, March 12th: [Click Here]