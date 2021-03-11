Doha, Qatar Exxonmobil Open 2021 Draws and Order of Play for 3/12/21

Roberto Bautista Agut topped top-seeded Dominic Thiem and will play Andrey Rublev for a spot in the Doha final.

Qatar Exxonmobil Open 2021 – Doha, Qatar

$890,920

March 8-13th, 2021

Federer Returns to Doha

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will play his first ATP match in 13 months when he squares off against either Jeremy Chardy or Daniel Evans in his Doha opener. The 39-year-old Federer will be making his first appearance in Doha since 2012. The winner of 103 career championships, Federer owns a 26-3 record in Doha, including title runs in 2005, 2006 and 2011. US Open champion Dominic Thiem is the top seed and Andrey Rublev, who won an ATP-best five titles in 2020, is seeded second.

