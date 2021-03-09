Fila Stars Ready to Shine Wearing Tie Breaker Collection in Miami

World No. 1 Ash Barty, Sofia Kenin and Karolina Pliskova will wear Fila’s take on tie dye.

Fila players will spring into style this month at the Miami Open, debuting the new Tie Breaker collection which offers bold tie dye prints and playful pops of color bound to break on-court fashion barriers and score major style points in the process.

Fila’s roster of sponsored WTA players, including World No.1 Ash Barty, World No.4 Sofia Kenin and World No.6 Karolina Pliskova will wear the women’s take on tie dye, which features detailing accentuated by playful pops of tie dye / maui blue / rogue red / lavender frost.

Staples of the women’s collection include the classic Racerback Tank, available in three distinct styles: Printed, High-Neck and Double-Layer. The Printed Racerback Tank serves as the collection’s foundational piece with an all-over tie dye print, while the High-Neck Racerback Tank is available in maui blue, white and sky gray, each with contrasting bonded tape down the side.

Sofia Kenin sports Fila’s Tie Breaker tie dye collection.

Women’s players will have their choice of sporting one of three skort styles at Miami: the original 13.5 inch skort offered in maui blue / rogue red / lavender frost; a 13.5 inch Skater Skort offered in four color combinations including tie dye; and a 14.5 inch skort for a more traditional outfit outlook. The Tie Breaker Dress with front pockets is a court-to-street crossover that plays well in any setting.



The unisex Tie Breaker Hoodie rounds out the collection as a multi-functional piece perfect for layering.



Reilly Opelka wears the Tie Breaker hoodie.

ATP Tour players Reilly Opelka, Diego Schwartzman, Dusan Lajovic and 2018 Champion John Isner will swing into Miami wearing the men’s Tie Breaker line in a color palette of tie dye / maui blue / lavender frost / glacier gray. The collection includes three crew shirt styles: the Printed Crew, which goes back to basics using a functional white base and tie dye finish, built on Thermocool performance technology; and the all-new Vented Crew, offered in lavender, white and agave green, which fashions a new front laser pocket for an ultra trendy fit and enhanced ventilation.

The classic Colorblocked Crew rounds out the offerings with three unique colorways, each including stretch-bonded tape down the sides for extra detailing.