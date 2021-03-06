Nur-Sultan ATP Challenger 125 • Day 8 • Semi-Final

- ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Results, Draws and Order of Play
- Updated: March 6, 2021
It was not meant to be today! Taro gave his best but ran into a high-performing Austrian machine. Sebastian Ofner was too strong today with a 6-3, 6-4 victory. Tennis is such a tough sport! Even if you win 3 matches and you lose 1 you end the week with a feeling of a loss. However, those that play for the bigger picture will always succeed to get the most out of their career.
It has been a long 9 weeks on the road but I would not have wanted to have missed all of the experiences. From Doha to Melbourne to Singapore to Kazakstan it is now time to go see the family.
We leave at 3 am to catch our 5:40 am flight. Taro and I will go our separate ways but we will reconnect in a few weeks to restart the clay-court season!
Thank you for hosting this wonderful event Kazakstan Tennis Federation and look forward to our next visit!
Thank you for all of the support these past weeks and especially to the 10sballs.com team.
Sven Groeneveld