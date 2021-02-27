Adelaide International • Finals Photo Gallery • Iga Swiatek, Belinda Bencic, and More!

10sBalls.com
Iga Swiatek swept Belinda Bencic, 6-2, 6-2, to capture the Adelaide International title. Photo credit: Adelaide International Facebook
Second-seeded Belinda Bencic fought off Coco Gauff in the semifinals, but had little left in the tank against Iga Swiatek in the final. Photo credit: Adelaide International Facebook
 “I feel like sometimes I have weeks when everything clicks, and that’s just the effect of the work we’re doing,” said Iga Swiatek after winning Adelaide. Photo credit: Adelaide International Facebook
No. 5-seeded Iga Swiatek did not drop a set en route to the Adelaide championship. Photo credit: Adelaide International Facebook
Hayley Carter (USA) and Luisa Stefani (BRZ) squared f against Alexa Guarachi (CHL) and Desirae Krawczyk (USA) in the women’s doubles final. Photo credit: Adelaide International Facebook
Alexa Guarachi (CHL) and Desirae Krawczyk (USA) are crowned the 2021 Adelaide International women’s doubles champions. Photo credit: Adelaide International Facebook
Iga Swiatek goes airborne at the Adelaide International. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek captured her second WTA title in Adelaide. Photo credit: Adelaide International Facebook