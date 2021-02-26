- MaliVai Washington Youth Tennis • Celebrating 25th Year
- Celebrating Black History Month • Unlocking The Barriers (From The 10sballs.com Vault)
- Adelaide International Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/27/21
- Travel Day(s) • Singapore, Dubai, Nur-Sultan • Sven Tennis
- In case You Missed It • Coach Sven Groeneveld’s Australian Open Tour Diary Recap
- Celebrating Black History Month • Richard Evans Shares His Night As Althea Gibson’s Escort At The Wimbledon Ball (From The 10sballs.com Vault)
- Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Rotterdam
- Adelaide International • Photo Gallery • Barty, Bencic, Gauff and More!
- Adelaide International Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/26/21
- LAVER CUP TENNIS • HEAD becomes Official Tennis Ball, Racquet and String
- Adelaide International Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/25/21
- TennisBalls Pays Tribute to Capt. Sir Tom Moore with Final Farewell
- Doubles, Interview and Center Court – Coach Sven’s Day 7 at the Singapore ATP 250
- Adelaide International Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/24/21
- Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina Announce Separation
Adelaide International Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/27/21
-
- Updated: February 26, 2021
Adelaide International Open
February 22 – February 27, 2021
Adelaide, Australia
Total Prize Money: $535,530
Adelaide International Open Preview
World No. 1 Ash Barty headlines a loaded 32-player singles draw at the Adelaide International. The top-seeded Barty, who faces Danielle Collins in her opener, is one of three former Grand Slam singles champions in the field that includes reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek, former US Open champion Samantha Stosur, second-seeded Belinda Bencic and reigning Australian Open doubles champion Elise Mertens.
Adelaide International Open Draws
Singles Draw: [click here]
Doubles Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for February 27th: [click here]