Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina Announce Separation

One of our favorite tennis couples, Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina, have reached break point.

The couple, who began dating in early 2019, announced they’re “taking a break in our relationship.”

In a joint post on social media, Monfils and Svitolina said their decision to separate was “incredibly difficult.”

“The decision was incredibly difficult, because we still have love for each other,” the joint statement said.

“But it’s just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

“We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our privacy.

“Sending lots of love to everyone.”

As we know, the global game can make sustaining long-term relationships very tough indeed.

We wish all the best to Gael and Elina.