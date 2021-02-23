British Prime Minister Announces Outdoor Tennis Play Resumes In United Kingdom March 29th

Andy Murray (L) and Feliciano Lopez (R) of Spain in action en route to winning the Fever Tree Championship at Queen’s Club. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

In a sure sign of impending spring, tennis returns to the United Kingdom next month.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced outdoor tennis play can resume in the United Kingdom starting on March 29th.

“We are pleased that there is now a clear date for when outdoor tennis will be allowed to resume in England,” an LTA spokesperson said. “We know sport has a key role in supporting the physical and mental health of the nation, so it’s return will give a boost to the whole country, and is very welcome. Clearly tennis is a naturally socially-distanced and safe activity and so we would have liked restrictions to be lifted without delay and made the case for this. However we are now focused on supporting venues, coaches, officials and players to prepare for the return of outdoor tennis on 29th March.

“It is also important that indoor facilities can reopen as soon as it is safe for them to do so. Many of the country’s network of indoor tennis facilities have suffered real financial challenges so it is vital that we protect these community assets to avoid them closing permanently, and we are keen to work with Government on this.”

The LTA said plans for fans to return at Queen’s Club and Wimbledon “are welcome.”

“The initial plans for the return of spectators to sports stadia are also welcome, and we will continue to work closely with Government ahead of the LTA’s summer grass court events,” an LTA spokesperson said. “We will share more information with tennis fans in due course.”