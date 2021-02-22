- Goodbye Australia • AO2022 See You Next Year!
Singapore Tennis Open ATP 250 • Day 6 • Matchday Win and a Big Bus Tour!
-
- Updated: February 22, 2021
By Sven Groeneveld
Matchday today. Sometimes you have these moments when you need to warm up your player yourself. Nobody signed up with Taro so I got a chance to hit. Taro won his match in 3 sets 6-3 6-7 6-3! Since it was the opening match they had the volunteers present the flag!
Early dinner at 6 so we could get the balcony setting again. We don’t get much time outside so we must take the opportunity when it presents its self!
Everyday we get snacks and little gifts to our room! In the past Porsche Tennis GrandPrix were the absolute best in daily surprises for players and coaches.
Laundry day and folded and sorted perfectly.
Tonight we had a great bus tour with the players. We were socially distanced over the top deck of the bus and got one hour tour through the beautiful city of Singapore! Passing the little India, China town and many temples and churches along the way.
Tomorrow doubles match planned 2nd after 12 and I have a Q and A with the local Singapore tennis club.
Sven Groeneveld