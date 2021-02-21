10sBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL WTA Tennis • Swiatek, Stosur, Tomljanovic, BARTY, Bencic • Kids FREE All Sessions

ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL WTA Tennis • Swiatek, Stosur, Tomljanovic, BARTY, Bencic • Kids FREE All Sessions

World No.1 Ash Barty headlines the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre.

Queenslanders Sam Stosur, Ajla Tomljanovic and Olivia Gadecki have been awarded the final three Adelaide International wildcards.

They join fellow Australian, world No.1 Ash Barty in the main draw when it gets underway from Monday at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in South Australia.  

Stosur, a former world No.4 and 2011 US Open champion will travel to Adelaide after competing in the Australian Open mixed doubles final this evening alongside Matt Ebden (WA).

Tomljanovic enters the tournament in impressive form having stretched world No.2 Simona Halep (ROU) in a two-and-a-half hour second round match at the Australian Open.

Eighteen-year-old Gadecki made her WTA main draw debut at last month’s Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne. Gadecki claimed her maiden WTA main draw singles win against world No.4 Sofia Kenin (USA) in three sets, 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4.  

The current entry list for the second edition of the Adelaide International includes world No.12 Belinda Bencic (SUI), world No.14 Johanna Konta (GBR) and Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek (POL).

Meanwhile, Storm Sanders (Qld), Kim Birrell (Qld), Ivana Popovic (NSW) and Belinda Woolcock (Vic) have been awarded wildcards for the qualifying draw starting tomorrow, Sunday 21 February 2021.

The tournament’s draw will be held at 1.00pm ACDT tomorrow.

Adelaide International 2021 field

Women

Rank  First name Last name Nationality
1 [WC] Ash Barty AUS
12 Belinda Bencic SUI
14 Johanna Konta GBR
17 Iga Swiatek POL
18 Petra Martic CRO
20 Elise Mertens BEL
28 Yulia Putintseva KAZ
34 Qiang Wang CHN
36 Veronika Kudermetova RUS
42 Saisai Zheng CHN
44 Caroline Garcia FRA
46 Danielle Collins USA
50 Kristina Mladenovic FRA
51 Laura Siegemund GER
54 Anastasija Sevastova LAT
55 Rebecca Peterson SWE
57 Jil Teichmann SUI
60 Shelby Rogers USA
61 Anna Blinkova RUS
72 [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic AUS
112 [WC] Sam Stosur AUS
– [WC] Olivia Gadecki AUS



Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $20 for adults with free tickets available for children at all sessions.