ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL WTA Tennis • Swiatek, Stosur, Tomljanovic, BARTY, Bencic • Kids FREE All Sessions

World No.1 Ash Barty headlines the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre.

Queenslanders Sam Stosur, Ajla Tomljanovic and Olivia Gadecki have been awarded the final three Adelaide International wildcards.

They join fellow Australian, world No.1 Ash Barty in the main draw when it gets underway from Monday at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in South Australia.

Stosur, a former world No.4 and 2011 US Open champion will travel to Adelaide after competing in the Australian Open mixed doubles final this evening alongside Matt Ebden (WA).

Tomljanovic enters the tournament in impressive form having stretched world No.2 Simona Halep (ROU) in a two-and-a-half hour second round match at the Australian Open.

Eighteen-year-old Gadecki made her WTA main draw debut at last month’s Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne. Gadecki claimed her maiden WTA main draw singles win against world No.4 Sofia Kenin (USA) in three sets, 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4.

The current entry list for the second edition of the Adelaide International includes world No.12 Belinda Bencic (SUI), world No.14 Johanna Konta (GBR) and Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek (POL).

Meanwhile, Storm Sanders (Qld), Kim Birrell (Qld), Ivana Popovic (NSW) and Belinda Woolcock (Vic) have been awarded wildcards for the qualifying draw starting tomorrow, Sunday 21 February 2021.

The tournament’s draw will be held at 1.00pm ACDT tomorrow.

Adelaide International 2021 field

Women

Rank First name Last name Nationality 1 [WC] Ash Barty AUS 12 Belinda Bencic SUI 14 Johanna Konta GBR 17 Iga Swiatek POL 18 Petra Martic CRO 20 Elise Mertens BEL 28 Yulia Putintseva KAZ 34 Qiang Wang CHN 36 Veronika Kudermetova RUS 42 Saisai Zheng CHN 44 Caroline Garcia FRA 46 Danielle Collins USA 50 Kristina Mladenovic FRA 51 Laura Siegemund GER 54 Anastasija Sevastova LAT 55 Rebecca Peterson SWE 57 Jil Teichmann SUI 60 Shelby Rogers USA 61 Anna Blinkova RUS 72 [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic AUS 112 [WC] Sam Stosur AUS – [WC] Olivia Gadecki AUS





Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $20 for adults with free tickets available for children at all sessions.