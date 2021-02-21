ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL WTA Tennis • Swiatek, Stosur, Tomljanovic, BARTY, Bencic • Kids FREE All Sessions

- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for This Week’s ATP 250s in Montpellier, Singapore, and Cordoba
- Updated: February 21, 2021
Queenslanders Sam Stosur, Ajla Tomljanovic and Olivia Gadecki have been awarded the final three Adelaide International wildcards.
They join fellow Australian, world No.1 Ash Barty in the main draw when it gets underway from Monday at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in South Australia.
Stosur, a former world No.4 and 2011 US Open champion will travel to Adelaide after competing in the Australian Open mixed doubles final this evening alongside Matt Ebden (WA).
Tomljanovic enters the tournament in impressive form having stretched world No.2 Simona Halep (ROU) in a two-and-a-half hour second round match at the Australian Open.
Eighteen-year-old Gadecki made her WTA main draw debut at last month’s Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne. Gadecki claimed her maiden WTA main draw singles win against world No.4 Sofia Kenin (USA) in three sets, 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4.
The current entry list for the second edition of the Adelaide International includes world No.12 Belinda Bencic (SUI), world No.14 Johanna Konta (GBR) and Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek (POL).
Meanwhile, Storm Sanders (Qld), Kim Birrell (Qld), Ivana Popovic (NSW) and Belinda Woolcock (Vic) have been awarded wildcards for the qualifying draw starting tomorrow, Sunday 21 February 2021.
The tournament’s draw will be held at 1.00pm ACDT tomorrow.
Adelaide International 2021 field
Women
|Rank
|First name
|Last name
|Nationality
|1 [WC]
|Ash
|Barty
|AUS
|12
|Belinda
|Bencic
|SUI
|14
|Johanna
|Konta
|GBR
|17
|Iga
|Swiatek
|POL
|18
|Petra
|Martic
|CRO
|20
|Elise
|Mertens
|BEL
|28
|Yulia
|Putintseva
|KAZ
|34
|Qiang
|Wang
|CHN
|36
|Veronika
|Kudermetova
|RUS
|42
|Saisai
|Zheng
|CHN
|44
|Caroline
|Garcia
|FRA
|46
|Danielle
|Collins
|USA
|50
|Kristina
|Mladenovic
|FRA
|51
|Laura
|Siegemund
|GER
|54
|Anastasija
|Sevastova
|LAT
|55
|Rebecca
|Peterson
|SWE
|57
|Jil
|Teichmann
|SUI
|60
|Shelby
|Rogers
|USA
|61
|Anna
|Blinkova
|RUS
|72 [WC]
|Ajla
|Tomljanovic
|AUS
|112 [WC]
|Sam
|Stosur
|AUS
|– [WC]
|Olivia
|Gadecki
|AUS
Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $20 for adults with free tickets available for children at all sessions.