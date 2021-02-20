Singapore ATP 250 Tennis Open • Day 4+ • Breakfast Delay Update

As a follow-up regarding the breakfast delay! These gifts and card were delivered by the Tournament! All of the players and their teams have their personal liaison that are basically our personal concierge service. Below is also a detailed file of an email confirmation of our request! The hosting of this tournament on such short notice is one thing but to handle all of the protocols and manage the entire organization is incredible! I sure hope the Singapore Open will be a tournament to stay on the calendar!

Sven Groeneveld