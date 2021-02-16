Singapore Bound • Coach Sven Groeneveld’s Melbourne Tennis Adventure Comes To An End

Today we travel to Singapore but before we are heading out we needed to pass by the site to drop off some material we are not able to take with us on the trip. Besides that, any extra luggage out of Australia will cost you a fortune! On the ride there we had a massive spider on our car heading into the site!

Once we were done I had to take another walk around the Yara River and around the Botanical gardens before heading back to the apartment.

Coffee on a float/boat within the background Rod Laver Arena.

I will miss this place, this is the street I always walk through on my way back. This is my happy place!

We made it to the airport safe and sound and it was totally empty! Kia thank you for providing us the ride!