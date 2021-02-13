10sBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / Australian Open 2021 • Men’s Round Of 16 Photo Gallery • Fognini, Thiem, Tsitsipas, Nadal and More!

Fabio Fognini of Italy celebrates after winning his men’s singles third round match against Alex de Minaur of Australia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Dominic Thiem of Austria in action during his third Round Men’s singles match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia on Day 5 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during his third round men’s singles match against Adrian Mannarino at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in action during his men’s singles third round match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN
Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts while in action against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during their third round match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece serves to Mikael Ymer of Sweden during their third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. The Australian Open will proceed for five days with no fans after the state of Victoria was placed on lockdown to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN
Matteo Berrettini of Italy waits for a serve from Karen Khachanov of Russia during their third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. The Australian Open will proceed for five days with no fans after the state of Victoria was placed on lockdown to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN
Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his men’s singles third round match against Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Andrey Rublev of Russia celebrates after winning his third Round Men’s singles match against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his third Round Men’s singles match against Taylor Fritz of the United States of America on Day 5 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Matteo Berrettini of Italy reacts during his second Round Men’s singles match against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic on Day 4 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 11 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT