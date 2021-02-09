- Australian Open First Round Shots • Tennis Photo Gallery: Gauff, Kvitova, Djokovic, Nadal, Svitolina and More
- Back To Work… Day 25 In Melbourne with Coach Sven
- Aussie Rules At The Quarantine Open In Melbourne
- Australian Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/10/21
- Gael Monfils Melts Down, Fellow Frenchman Benoit Paire Sounds Off On Tournament Following First-Round Australian Open 2021 Losses
- The Start, The End, The Beginning… All In One Day! Day 24 at the Australian Open with Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
- Tennis Insider Ricky Dimon’s Picks For Tuesday’s Australian Open First-Round Men’s Singles
- The ‘Happy Slam’ has it all: Fashion, Fun and Fans • Day One Tennis Recap From The Australian Open
- Australian Open Draws and Order Of Play For 2/9/21
- Australian Open 2021 • Tennis Insider Ricky Dimon’s Picks For Monday’s First-Round Men’s Singles
- A Wet Day Before The Big Dance, Day 23 with Tennis Coach Sven at the Australian Open
- Melbourne Trophy Shots • Tennis Photo Gallery: Barty, Medvedev, Rublev, Evans and More
- A Long Practice Day and Monday’s Schedule, Day 22 of Sven Groeneveld’s Tennis Diary From Melbourne Park
- Ricky Breaks Down the Australian Open Tennis Men’s Singles Draw: Good for Nadal (If Healthy), Tough for Djokovic
- ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/7/21 • ATP Cup Tennis • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
Back To Work… Day 25 In Melbourne with Coach Sven
-
- Updated: February 9, 2021
By Sven Groeneveld
My day could not have been better. Starting with a day at my Botanical Garden with Breakfast.
I also had a beautiful visit with a Melbourne resident who turned out to be Dutch. He came to Australia in the 60’s and fell in love with this country. (Maybe more later in the week)
Taro and I had lunch together to go over the plan and to reflect on yesterday’s defeat. We decided to get back on court today to iron out some areas and extend our training after a loss. As a tennis player there are no days off! Boris Becker famous quote “if you want to be the best you work 365 days a year”
The city of Melbourne embracing the tennis and making sure how to get there!
We had a great session today on court together with the national coach of japan Takada-san. Who was so kind to hit some balls with me at the end of the practice.
Sven Groeneveld