Back To Work… Day 25 In Melbourne with Coach Sven

By Sven Groeneveld





My day could not have been better. Starting with a day at my Botanical Garden with Breakfast.

I also had a beautiful visit with a Melbourne resident who turned out to be Dutch. He came to Australia in the 60’s and fell in love with this country. (Maybe more later in the week)

Taro and I had lunch together to go over the plan and to reflect on yesterday’s defeat. We decided to get back on court today to iron out some areas and extend our training after a loss. As a tennis player there are no days off! Boris Becker famous quote “if you want to be the best you work 365 days a year”

The city of Melbourne embracing the tennis and making sure how to get there!

We had a great session today on court together with the national coach of japan Takada-san. Who was so kind to hit some balls with me at the end of the practice.

