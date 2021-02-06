- ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/7/21 • ATP Cup Tennis • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
-
- Updated: February 6, 2021
ATP Cup
February 2 – February 6, 2021
Melbourne, Australia
Total Prize money: $4,500,000
ATP Cup Preview
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Dusan Lajovic are the singles starters for defending ATP Cup champion Serbia. A year ago, Serbia topped the Rafael Nadal-led Spanish squad in a riveting inaugural ATP Cup final. The tournament is typically played over 10 days in the lead up to the Australian Open and features teams from 24 countries. Due to COVID-19, 12 teams will compete in the ATP Cup in Melbourne.
Great Ocean Road Open Preview
February 1 – February 7, 2021
Melbourne, Australia
Total Prize money: $320,775
Great Ocean Road Open Preview
Top 20 players David Goffin and Karen Khachanov are the top two seeds in a field that features talented teenager Jannik Sinner and Delray Beach champion Hubert Hurkacz. The Great Ocean Road Open is one of two ATP 250s being held in Melbourne from February 1-7 alongside the ATP Cup, which starts on February 2. The tournament made its debut on the calendar last year in Adelaide, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition will be held at the home of the Australian Open.
Murray River Open
February 1 – February 7, 2021
Melbourne, Australia
Total Prize Money: $320,775
Murray River Open Preview
Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka makes his return after recovering from COVID-19 in December. Former Australian Open champion Wawrinka is the top seed in a field that includes second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime and US Open quarterfinalist Borna Coric. The Murray River Open, was included in the ATP’s updated start to the 2021 calendar on a single-year license, as tennis continues to navigate its return during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Men’s Draw & Results
ATP Cup Draw: [click here]
Great Ocean Road Open Singles: [click here]
Great Ocean Road Open Doubles: [click here]
Murray River Open Singles: [click here]
Murray River Open Doubles: [click here]
Great Ocean Road Open Order Of Play For Sunday, February 7th: [click here]
Murray River Open Order Of Play For Sunday, February 7th: [click here]
ATP Cup Order Of Play For Sunday, February 7th: [click here]