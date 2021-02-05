- WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 2/6/21 • Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic Tennis Tournaments
WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 2/6/21 • Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic Tennis Tournaments
- Updated: February 5, 2021
Gippsland Trophy
January 31 – February 6, 2021
Melbourne, Australia
Total Prize money: $565,530
Gippsland Trophy Preview
Wimbledon winner Simona Halep and US Open champion Naomi Osaka headline one of the two WTA 500-level tune-up tournaments for the Australian Open. Played at Melbourne Park, home of the Australian Open, the Gippsland Trophy tournament features 54 singles players and 28 doubles teams in the main draw. The top 10 singles seeds receive first-round byes.
Yarra Valley Classic
January 31 – February 6, 2021
Melbourne, Australia
Total Prize Money: $565,530
Yarra Valley Classic Preview
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty tops the draw in her first Tour-level tournament in a year. Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who beat Barty in the 2020 Melbourne semifinals, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and two-time Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza are all seeded contenders. Played at Melbourne Park, home of the Australian Open, the Yarra Valley Classic features 54 singles players and 28 doubles teams in the main draw. The top 10 singles seeds receive first-round byes.
Women’s Draw & Results
Gippsland Trophy Singles: [click here]
Gippsland Trophy Doubles: [click here]
Yarra Valley Classic Singles: [click here]
Yarra Valley Classic Doubles: [click here]
Gippsland Trophy Order Of Play For Saturday, February 6th: [click here]
Yarra Valley Classic Order Of Play For Saturday, February 6th: [click here]