Zen With Sven, Day 19 at Melbourne Park With Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld
-
- Updated: February 3, 2021
By Sven Groeneveld
The morning after. Always good to get a reset after a loss and reflect and digest. What better way to start early in the morning with a visit to the Botanical Gardens! Zen with Sven.
Beautiful day.
If only tennis would be available to the general public the way we have access to scores and court coverage at the Australian Open! TennisTV.com is the best place to catch the action for ATP and ATPCuP.
Had to check out the match and ATPCup merchandise on offer.
What better way to say thank you to Tennis Australia for making this happen.
