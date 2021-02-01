Tennis News • ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/2/21 • ATP Cup • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open

Canadian No. 1 Denis Shapovalov squares off against world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in an ATP Cup clash.







ATP Cup

February 2 – February 6, 2021

Melbourne, Australia

Total Prize money: $4,500,000

ATP Cup Preview

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Dusan Lajovic are the singles starters for defending ATP Cup champion Serbia. A year ago, Serbia topped the Rafael Nadal-led Spanish squad in a riveting inaugural ATP Cup final. The tournament is typically played over 10 days in the lead up to the Australian Open and features teams from 24 countries. Due to COVID-19, 12 teams will compete in the ATP Cup in Melbourne.

Great Ocean Road Open Preview

February 1 – February 7, 2021

Melbourne, Australia

Total Prize money: $320,775

Great Ocean Road Open Preview

Top 20 players David Goffin and Karen Khachanov are the top two seeds in a field that features talented teenager Jannik Sinner and Delray Beach champion Hubert Hurkacz. The Great Ocean Road Open is one of two ATP 250s being held in Melbourne from February 1-7 alongside the ATP Cup, which starts on February 2. The tournament made its debut on the calendar last year in Adelaide, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition will be held at the home of the Australian Open.

Murray River Open

February 1 – February 7, 2021

Melbourne, Australia

Total Prize Money: $320,775

Murray River Open Preview

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka makes his return after recovering from COVID-19 in December. Former Australian Open champion Wawrinka is the top seed in a field that includes second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime and US Open quarterfinalist Borna Coric. The Murray River Open, was included in the ATP’s updated start to the 2021 calendar on a single-year license, as tennis continues to navigate its return during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Men’s Draw & Results

