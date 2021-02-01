Sven Tennis • Day 17 • Australian Open • Melbourne Park #2

The day started with ordering a Massage Table since these days the key to performance is prevention.

Shuttle Between the NTC and main courts! The match courts are slower than all the other courts!

First time in line again for booking the warmup for tomorrow’s match!

4th match after 12pm, Court 6.

Rod Laver is delivering again a great setting for 2021.

Little catch up with Rod Laver.

Can’t beat the fact that the city is so close!

Safety first.

At the end of the day got a call from the Yonex team (who are the official stringers) to tell me Taro did not have enough strings! So back on the bus!

Who else thinks Tennis Australia is getting their bull ring back on the big stage? New court will be ready in 2021!

On my way back I took in some sights on the grounds and in the walk back to our apartment!

Tomorrow will be the 3rd day back after the 15 day HardLock down! I can’t wait for it to start!

Sven Groeneveld