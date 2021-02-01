- Sven Tennis • Day 17 • Australian Open • Melbourne Park #2
- Tennis News • ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/2/21 • ATP Cup • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
- Tennis News • WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 2/2/21 • Gippsland Trophy • Yarra Valley Classic
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for the ATP Cup Tennis • Russia on the Rise with Medevedev and Rublev
- Sven Tennis • Day 16 • Australian Open • Melbourne Park
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Picks for the ATP 250 Great Ocean Road Open in Melbourne
- Tennis Photo Gallery WTA Opening-Day Winners • Collins, Garcia, Ostapenko, Venus and More
- Tennis News • ATP Draws and Order Of Play For 2/1/21 • ATP Cup • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
- Tennis News • WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 2/1/21 • Gippsland Trophy • Yarra Valley Classic
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for the ATP 250 Murray River Open in Melbourne Tennis
- Sven Tennis • Complete Australian Open Quarantine Diary • In Case you Missed It
- Sven Tennis • Day 15 • Hard Lockdown at The Australian Open • Exit Day Has Finally Arrived
- Tennis News • ATP Draws • ATP Cup • Great Ocean Road Open • Murray River Open
- Tennis News • WTA Draws and Order Of Play For 1/31/21 • Gippsland Trophy • Yarra Valley Classic
- A Day At The Drive • Tennis Photo Gallery From Adelaide • Osaka, Nadal, Halep, Thiem and More
Sven Tennis • Day 17 • Australian Open • Melbourne Park #2
-
- Updated: February 1, 2021
The day started with ordering a Massage Table since these days the key to performance is prevention.
Shuttle Between the NTC and main courts! The match courts are slower than all the other courts!
First time in line again for booking the warmup for tomorrow’s match!
4th match after 12pm, Court 6.
Rod Laver is delivering again a great setting for 2021.
Little catch up with Rod Laver.
Can’t beat the fact that the city is so close!
Safety first.
At the end of the day got a call from the Yonex team (who are the official stringers) to tell me Taro did not have enough strings! So back on the bus!
Who else thinks Tennis Australia is getting their bull ring back on the big stage? New court will be ready in 2021!
On my way back I took in some sights on the grounds and in the walk back to our apartment!
Tomorrow will be the 3rd day back after the 15 day HardLock down! I can’t wait for it to start!
Sven Groeneveld