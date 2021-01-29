Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Highlight Top-Ranked Stars In 2021 ATP Cup, Live On Tennis Channel February 1-5

Tennis Channel’s complete, live coverage of the second annual ATP Cup will feature 15 of the top 20 singles players in men’s tennis, led by No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal – two of the greatest of all time. The network’s five-day telecast of the tournament of nations begins on the first day of play, Monday, Feb. 1, at 5:30 p.m. ET.



On air, Tennis Channel will show 20 live hours of ATP Cup action this year, with another 20 hours of same-day encores. Coverage begins each day at 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. ET (complete schedule below). On television, the ATP Cup will be part of the network’s “Center Court,” half-day-long windows of live competition from five events in Australia. All 2021 ATP Cup matches will be live and on-demand on streaming-service Tennis Channel Plus, available to everyone in the United States regardless of whether or not they subscribe to Tennis Channel’s television network.



Held in Melbourne, Australia, the 2021 ATP Cup features 12 countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Russia, Serbia and Spain. Split into four groups of three, each nation plays the other two in its pool in the round-robin stage during the first three days. The four group winners meet for the semifinals and championship at the end of the event. Contests feature two singles matches and one doubles match, each worth one point, with two points needed to win.



Nine of the world’s top 10 stars – and 15 of the top 20 – are set to compete in this year’s event. In addition to Djokovic and Nadal, the list includes: Dominic Thiem (No. 3), Danil Medvedev (No. 4), Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 6), Alexander Zverev (No. 7), Andrey Rublev (No. 8), Diego Schwartzman (No. 9), Matteo Berrettini (No. 10), Gael Monfils (No. 11), Denis Shapovalov (No. 12), Roberto Bautista Agut (No. 13), Milos Raonic (No. 15), Pablo Carreno Busta (No. 16) and Fabio Fognini (No. 17). In the first ATP Cup in January 2020, Djokovic’s Serbia defeated Nadal’s Spain 2-1 in the championship match.