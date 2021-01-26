Fila Launches Australian Open Tennis Collection

Reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will wear Fila’s Back Court collection in Melbourne.

Fila-sponsored stars will beat the Australian heat in ultra cool new apparel collections.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, world No. 1 Ash Barty, former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and Australian Open doubles champion Timea Babos will all wear the brand’s new Back Court collection, highlighted by citrus accents as well as traditional navy and lilac tones.

Staples of the Back Court collection include the intricately-detailed Full Coverage Tank, which provides a contemporary spin on a Fila classic with peek-a-boo back detailing; the Halter Tank, featuring a curved bottom side seam; the Racerback Tank, offered in white, navy or wild lime; and the star-crossed back Cami Tank which gives an edgy contrast to its collection counterparts with wild lime trim.

Completing the ladies’ lineup is the staple slim cut stand collar jacket and tailored navy jogger with contrast space dye panel at the side and ankle.

Fila’s male stars will wear the crisp, clean Legends collection.

Reilly Opelka, Diego Schwartzman, Guido Pella, Sam Querrey and Andreas Seppi will take their shot at Australian Open glory wearing the Legends collection in a color palette of white, navy, and glass.

The Ombre Crew provides a unique combination of white and ombre fade, finished with a contrasting navy tape overlay on the sleeve, while the new Rally Crew offers a style that not only looks cool, but keeps you cool with the new lightweight, rally mesh performance fabric.

The Legends polo provides serious hard court style with two contrasting styles: the Ombre Stripe Polo, featuring a three button placket and contrasting neck tape; and the Rally Polo, a yarn-dyed, performance mesh polo printed in ocean-hued bands.

The Legends Short – available in a color blocked white or navy complement any shirt choice.