Sven Tennis • Day 11/12 • Australian Open • Hotel Room Quarantine

- Updated: January 16, 2021
By Sven Groeneveld
Once we got to the hotel, each bus needed to be taken through the stages and a local officer of the law gave us a heartily welcome.
Once at my hotel Room everything was laid out and prepared.
I can’t thank Tennis Australia enough for hosting us this year! I am so lucky to be here and get to experience this event.
My view is great and I will have no problem being here for those two weeks! Actually looking forward to it!
Tonight we will have a welcome zoom call for all the participants! I will update one more time at the end of the day. Right now it’s 8:30 Am and they told me the first test will be in about 12 hours. I hope it will not be during the soon call!
