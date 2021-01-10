- Updated Draws And Order Of Play For Australian Open Qualifying
Sven Tennis • Day 6 • Match Day at AO Tennis Qualifying in Qatar
-
- Updated: January 10, 2021
By Sven Groeneveld
It started at 6:30 am and those that rise early understand the privileges of a rising sun!
First match on at 10:30 am routine:
7:15 am breakfast
8:00 am bus
9:00 – 9:30 am warmup on the match court
9:30 – 10:00 am racket and match strategy prep little snack
10:10 am re-warmup
Staying in the color scheme of the Australian Open.
After 3 hours Taro won.
4-6 6-2 6-1
Hard fought battle, long rallies and never easy to start the season after a month and half break. Let alone start with a qualifying for a GrandSlam.
Players must learn to adapt and adjust during these times! Such as…
Due to the Covid rules:
- Players can not shower after the match (on site).
- No food for players who played first only those who play 2nd and 3rd (Taro had breakfast at 7:15 am and finished his match at 1:30 in the afternoon).
- We rushed back to get the food at the hotel.
Also on this day we needed to do our 2nd test here in Doha. Fingers crossed the result will be negative once again.
Tomorrow training day and laundry 🙂