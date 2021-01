Draws And Order Of Play For Jan. 10th • Australian Open Qualifying

Seventeen-year-old Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz faces Slovakian Filip Horansky in his Australian Open qualifying opener.







Australian Open Qualifying

Men’s Qualifying in Doha, Qatar

Women’s Qualifying in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

January 10 – 13 2021

Australian Open Qualifying Makes History

For the first time in history, Australian Open qualifying will not be contested on Aussie soil due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, men’s qualifying will be played at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar. AO women’s qualifying is set for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and Complex in the UAE. The 16 successful qualifiers from the men’s and women’s draws advance to the Australian Open main draw, which starts February 8th in Melbourne.

Australian Open Men’s Qualifying Draw

