Updated Tennis Draws, Results And Order Of Play For Antalya Open and Delray Beach

Matteo Berrettini of Italy the number one seed at the Antalya Open.





Antalya Open

Antalya, Turkey

January 07 – 13 2021

Total Prize Money: €300,000

Antalya To Kick Off 2021 ATP Tour Season

The Antalya Open will open the 2021 men’s tennis season, alongside another ATP 250, the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com. The Antalya tournament was included in the ATP’s updated start to the 2021 calendar on a single-year license. It will be played on hard court.

Draw & Results

Singles:

Doubles:

Singles Qualifier:

Order Of Play:





Cristian Garin of Chile the number one seed at the Delray Beach Open.





Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com

Delray Beach, FL, U.S.A.

January 07 – 13 2021

Total Prize Money: $349,530

Delray Beach To Kick Off 2021 ATP Tour Season

The Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com will open the 2021 men’s tennis season, alongside another ATP 250, the Antalya Open. The Delray Beach tournament, which debuted in 1993, is typically held in the dawn of spring and features today’s biggest stars from the ATP Tour and fans’ favourite legends from the ATP Champions Tour.



Draw & Results

Singles:

Doubles:

Singles Qualifier:

Order Of Play: