Sam From the U.K. Chooses A Tennis Photo Gallery For 10sBalls • Tsitsipas, Gauff, Shapovalov, Sinner and More

Twenty-two-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas is the youngest man in the ATP’s Top 10.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the first Greek player to crack the Top 5.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his second Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros pushing world No. 1 Novak Djokovic to five sets.

Karen Khachanov grew up idolizing former world No. 1 Mara Safin, who captained him on the Russian ATP Cup squad.

Karen Khachanov began playing tennis at the age of three.

Coco Gauff knocked off Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka en route to the Australian Open fourth round.

Coco Gauff on the attack at the Western & Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows.

Unranked to begin 2018, Jannik Sinner finished 2020 as the ATP’s highest-ranked teenager at No. 37.

Jannik Sinner hits a tweener against Rafael Nadal during the Roland Garros quarterfinals.

Jannik Sinner won his first career title in Sofia, Bulgaria, becoming the youngest ATP tournament champion in more than 12 years.

Denis Shapovalov hits the half volley in St. Petersburg.

Denis Shapovalov cracked the Top 10 for the first time in 2020.

Denis Shapovalov reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open and backed it up with a run to the Rome semifinals.

Photo gallery author Sam from U.K.

The reason I have picked these players as ones to watch out for this 2021 is that they are all players that I aspire to be like and they make me want to become a professional even more.

They all have parts of their game that I watch more than others such as Stefanos Tsitsipas’ one-handed backhand or Jannik Sinner’s take back on his forehand. I especially like the intensity that Coco Gauff shows on court and I try to take this on court when I play. I am hoping to see these players start to take down the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic even more and same for Coco Gauff in the women’s game. I can’t wait to watch all the big tournaments this year. It is going to be very exciting to watch.

Happy New Year!

Sam