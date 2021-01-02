- Sam From the U.K. Chooses A Tennis Photo Gallery For 10sBalls • Tsitsipas, Gauff, Shapovalov, Sinner and More
Sam From the U.K. Chooses A Tennis Photo Gallery For 10sBalls • Tsitsipas, Gauff, Shapovalov, Sinner and More
- Updated: January 2, 2021
The reason I have picked these players as ones to watch out for this 2021 is that they are all players that I aspire to be like and they make me want to become a professional even more.
They all have parts of their game that I watch more than others such as Stefanos Tsitsipas’ one-handed backhand or Jannik Sinner’s take back on his forehand. I especially like the intensity that Coco Gauff shows on court and I try to take this on court when I play. I am hoping to see these players start to take down the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic even more and same for Coco Gauff in the women’s game. I can’t wait to watch all the big tournaments this year. It is going to be very exciting to watch.
Happy New Year!
Sam