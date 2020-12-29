Hot Tennis News • Indian Wells Postponed From March Dates • The 2021 BNP Paribas Open



The BNP Paribas Open will not be held March 8-21, 2021 as originally scheduled. The tournament is proactively working with the ATP and WTA Tours as well as title sponsor BNP Paribas to confirm dates later in the year to hold the event. Details will be released in the near future as plans are finalized.



This decision was made after thorough consultation with state and local health authorities and tournament owner Larry Ellison.



Editors Note: We know everyone’s disappointed. The players, the fans, the staff. But the Coachella Valley is not a metropolitan city with lots of hospitals and emergency workers. The event is 2/3 hours by car to Los Angeles or San Diego.

Miami if it was hit with a Covid outbreak can handle it, Indian Wells can’t.

The Coachella Valley is a series of retirement communities. And more than half the tourney staff are older volunteers.

The problem for the tourney in October or November is it can be too cold at night by 5 pm. The temps can easily drop and be in the 40s …. (LJ)

Oh, and Larry wants fans. Not a fan-less event …