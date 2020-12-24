10sBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / Sam From the U.K. Chooses Another Tennis Photo Gallery For 10sBalls • Halep, Serena, Barty, Osaka and More

Sam From the U.K. Chooses Another Tennis Photo Gallery For 10sBalls • Halep, Serena, Barty, Osaka and More

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during her fourth-round match against Alison Riske of the USA on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH
Serena Williams of the USA in action against Anastasia Potapova of Russia during their first-round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 20 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Naomi Osaka of Japan takes part in an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 18 January 2020. Osaka has been praised for raising awareness to racial injustice. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR
Coco Gauff of the US in action in her first-round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, 15 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Clive Brunskill
Simona Halep of Romania in action during the women’s singles semi-final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR
Maria Sakkari of Greece in action against Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia during their women’s second-round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 30 September 2020. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

This is Sam from the U.K. He trains at Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham England. They hold a WTA pre-Wimbledon grasscourt tournament there.